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Norse end regular season with a bang, ending Wright State’s perfect season in a five-set thriller
11 days ago
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. – Northern Kentucky University Norse women's volleyball wrapped up the 2026 regular season campaign on Friday night, taking on the 2026 Horizon League regular season champions, Wright State. The Norse and Raiders battled back and forth in a tight battle that went all the way to the fifth set, with the Norse coming out on top in a dominant set five.