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Beech Island man charged with possession of stolen grave markers
9 days ago
BEECH ISLAND — A Beech Island man was arrested this week after authorities said he was found in possession of five stolen bronze grave markers and a bronze flower vase. Johnathan Brockington, 40, was charged with receiving stolen goods. Sheriff's office records also list three counts of destruction, desecration or removal of human remains. According to an arrest warrant, the five grave markers and flower vase were valued at more than $10,000.
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