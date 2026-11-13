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A REBELLIOUS DAUGHTER
7 days ago
You prefer your organic Grenache and fennel bowl with a side of hi-fi. Lucky you — beloved female-helmed NYC spot The Butcher’s Daughter opens Sunday, sharing a spot with Only The Wild Ones on South Congress. Echoing a European café space with charming Texas twists — terrazzo tabletops, banquette cushions sewn from fair-trade tie-dyed table runners and plants galore — the space invites you to stop in for a morning espresso or an afternoon spritz. Or, come for a veggie-forward dinner and an evening listening session in the outdoor wine garden.