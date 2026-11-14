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Mountaineers Meeting Nov. 17 To Feature A Denali Adventure: Climbing, Skiing, And Packrafting
By Carol A. Clark,2 days ago
The Nov. 17 meeting of the Los Alamos Mountaineers will feature a talk by Nicole Matuszynski entitled “Denali Climb-Ski-Packraft with Type 1 Diabetes”. Matuszynski will share her experience on a month-long, 130-mile expedition through the Alaska Range, climbing the tallest peak in North America and descending from 20,000 feet back to sea level. She will detail her early-season ascent of Denali via the West Buttress, followed by a ski traverse back to Talkeetna that crossed remote passes and glaciers before transitioning to a packraft journey along the watershed.