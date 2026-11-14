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New San Diego Airport Trip Fee Draws Concern From Premium Rideshare Drivers
By Jacob Smith,2 days ago
San Diego International Airport — Reported Airport Trip Fee Location. A new $5 fee per airport pick-up or drop-off from the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority is squeezing drivers who ferry passengers in Uber Black and Lyft Black vehicles, with one driver saying he took home less than $200 for all of October after accounting for the charge. Operators are invoiced monthly based on their airport activity. The fee change, which began in October 2026, has shifted charter operators from an annual vehicle fee to a trip-based structure, and some drivers say the math no longer works in their favor.
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