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The Eyes of the Art World Turn to Frieze’s Upcoming Abu Dhabi Event
By Mike Espindle,13 days ago
With the run of the popular Art Basel Paris in October truncated due to recent political protests and unrest in the city, there has been a sense of general disappointment among global art collectors and appreciators. However, that setback has brought even more attention to the first Frieze art fair in Abu Dhabi, which begins Thursday, November 19th and closes Sunday, November 22nd.