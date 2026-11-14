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Does it make sense for the Washington Nationals to avoid giving relievers multi-year deals?
By Sam Sallick,13 days ago
According to reporting from Spencer Nusbaum of the Athletic, the Nationals are unlikely to hand out multi-year deals to relief pitchers. Given how bad the bullpen was last season, this is probably not what fans want to be hearing. The Nats bullpen was truly painful to watch last season. With that in mind, not shopping at the top of the market is a risk.