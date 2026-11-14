undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Delays, cancelations continue at Salt Lake airport after nationwide ground stop lifted
By Aubree B. Jennings KUTV,2 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Flight disruptions have continued into the weekend after a nationwide ground stop shut down all departures for more than four hours on Friday. Travelers are still experiencing delays and cancelations across the United States Saturday morning as operations return to normal. According to FlightAware,...