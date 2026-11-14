undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cape Hatteras Lighthouse is getting its stripes back as major restoration work continues
By Joy Crist,2 days ago
The Cape Hatteras Lighthouse is beginning to regain its iconic appearance as crews have started repainting the tower’s distinctive black-and-white diagonal stripes, marking another milestone in the ongoing restoration of the historic structure. Although the lighthouse is getting its familiar spiral pattern back, the tower remains topless as contractors...
1