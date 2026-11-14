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Arthritis Foundation confirms $72,000 raised at 2026 Harvest Moon Gala in Troy
By Emma Quinn,2 days ago
Chances are you or someone you know and love is living with arthritis. The disease affects nearly 60 million adults and children across the United States. That's why it is so important to try to find a cure, while offering resources and an incredible community of support for everyone living in this space. The Arthritis Foundation's Upstate New York chapter held its 2026 Harvest Moon Gala at the Country Club of Troy Friday night.