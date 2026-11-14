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Lancers Open Skip Robinson Tournament with Win Over Cerro Coso
12 days ago
Pasadena, CA. - Pasadena City College men's basketball (4-0) put on a dominant all-around performance to defeat Cerro Coso College (2-2), on opening night of the annual Skip Robinson, 78-54. The four-team event got underway earlier in the evening as Santiago Canyon College defeated Antelope Valley College, 88-62, in the 5:00 PM opener. In the 7:00 PM nightcap, with legendary former coach and tournament namesake Skip Robinson in attendance, the Lancers seized the spotlight and delivered a resounding victory in front of the home crowd.