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The surprising link between fast cuts and sensory overload
By Staff Writer,11 days ago
We earn commissions for transactions made through links in this post. Here's more on how we make money. Quick scene changes, bright colors and layered sound can make children’s media feel exciting, but they also increase the amount of information a young brain must process. For some toddlers, that stimulation lingers after the screen turns off, showing up as irritability, frantic movement or difficulty shifting to dinner and bedtime.