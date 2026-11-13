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Tween + Teen Gift Guide 2026
10 days ago
Shopping for teens is HARD. And after watching last year’s Christmas gifts sit unopened for MONTHS (ugh), I was determined to do better. So we recruited the four teens on the TNK team, ages 13 to 15, to help us find gifts they’ll actually love AND use. From cool camping gear and creative projects to clean beauty and seriously fun finds, consider this your invitation to stop pulling your hair out and start buying cool gifts your teens will actually WANT.