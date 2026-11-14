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Hochul calls for Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s resignation after FAA ground stop
By WRGB Staff,2 days ago
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — After Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop canceled thousands of flights around the U.S., Governor Kathy Hochul is calling on Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to resign. “America’s airspace ground to a halt yesterday, leaving thousands of flights canceled and travelers stranded across the country....
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