undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pentagon’s Iran Death Toll Exceeds Trump’s Figure as Court Pauses Arch Work
By Priya Choudhury,2 days ago
At Arlington on Veterans Day, Trump said U.S. forces had lost 18 service members in the Iran conflict. The Pentagon’s late-October accounting was higher: Stars and Stripes reported that the Defense Casualty Analysis System listed 23 deaths during operations related to the war. That total included additional noncombat deaths, so the two figures do not describe combat losses alone.