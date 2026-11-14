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Adventist Health Arena - Stockton Thunder
13 days ago
Stockton Thunder website Adventist Health Arena website. When the Stockton Kings basketball team won the G-League championship in the spring of 2025, it ignited something within the city. For much of its existence, Stockton, California has been looked down upon as a place to pass on through on the way to bigger and better opportunities within the Golden State and beyond. Perhaps it’s the pervasive heat or maybe its the overall perception that nothing really surrounds the city other than rolling hills and farmland. Whatever the case may be, the people who call Stockton, California “home” have a lot of pride within their hometown and have always yearned for an entity too show off to the bigger cities that dot California’s vast landscape. At long last, when the Sacramento Kings G-League affiliate won it all in 2025, the town breathed a sigh of relief as their stomachs growled for more championships to call their own.