undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bomb found at industrial plant in Peoria, Illinois; rendered safe by police
By Weather Authority,2 days ago
A bomb found near an industrial building in Peoria, Illinois, has necessitated all residents in a 1-mile radius to immediately evacuate, authorities said. Peoria police said a suspicious package was found near a BioUrja ethanol plant, at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, and that hours later it was determined to be a "credible threat."