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Byron Donalds Won Florida—But Does One Black Governor Give Republicans a Racism Pass?
By Fisher Jack,2 days ago
*Byron Donalds made history by winning Florida’s governor’s race. But apparently, his victory also came with an unexpected bonus: an argument over whether Republicans deserve a racial clean bill of health. The controversy erupted on Lipstick Alley, where one commenter suggested that Florida voters choosing a Black Republican...