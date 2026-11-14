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Kreider out 6-8 weeks for Canadiens with lower-body injury
By NHL.com,2 days ago
The forward appeared to sustain a leg injury in a 5-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday. Kreider left at 6:27 of the third period after an open-ice collision with Bruins forward Michael Eyssimont left him briefly lying prone on the ice before a stoppage in play. Kreider got up and hopped off to the locker room without putting weight on his left leg.