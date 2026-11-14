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Fiery comment from Benatia on the African final crisis against Senegal: what did he say about the Moroccan title?
By Abdelmawgood Samir,2 days ago
Benatia described the scene as chaotic. Even if Morocco's title is officially confirmed, he stressed, it would not carry the same taste given the circumstances surrounding the match and the ongoing legal dispute over its result. Speaking to the French channel "Canal+", Benatia addressed the fallout from the final, held...