undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Take Action: DNR Transfers 6,800 acres to AIDEA in Houston, AK
By Ryan Schuman,7 days ago
A muskeg with a view of the mountains off Zero Lake Rd. At 3:00 PM on November 10th, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources (DNR) made public its "final decision" on the proposed conveyance of land to the Alaska Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) under the public and charitable use provision. First, and importantly, despite the name of the decision, this is NOT the final decision involved in this process.