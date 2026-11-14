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Looking for a Calm, Easygoing Dog? A Trainer Recommends These 6 Breeds
By Beth Ann Mayer,13 days ago
If you have children, are busy or need a creature to ground you because life is stressful, you may wonder, “What dog breeds are known for their patient, easygoing temperament?” There’s something special about a calmer dog. Of course, they may still greet you excitedly with tail-wagging, full-body dancing when you return home. But patient dogs are generally more go-with-the-flow than other breeds known for rivaling the Energizer Bunny.
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