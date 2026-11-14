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The Surprising Danger to Your Cat’s Food, And How to Fix It
By Jennifer Billock,13 days ago
In my last apartment, I befriended a tiny brown mouse that appeared to live in the stairwell. Whenever I left, Mouser would come out as I locked my door and then hop down the stairs with me as I headed down. I never saw where he came from; he just always showed up. And then, my husband and I went on vacation. We came home to our cat, Fiona, looking unnervingly proud of herself, and Mouser, dead on the dining room floor.