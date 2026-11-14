undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Georgia, Carolinas Immigrants Sue ICE Over Sudden Re-Detention Policy Shift
By Rohit Mehta,2 days ago
Four people living in Georgia and North Carolina have filed a federal class-action lawsuit accusing the Department of Homeland Security of abruptly scrapping a decades-old policy that barred immigration agents from re-detaining previously released noncitizens without a specific reason. The suit says the shift has led to re-arrests at routine check-ins, upended households, and disrupted businesses across Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina since the change took hold around May 2025.
100