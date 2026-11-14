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Tarts de Feybesse, Oakland's Beloved Pastry Shop, Plans Second Bakery in San Ramon
By Emily Johnson,2 days ago
Tarts de Feybesse, the Oakland bakery known for its elaborate French pastries and Filipino-inflected treats, is expanding to a second location in San Ramon this winter. Owners Monique and Paul Feybesse spent more than a year scouting the Bay Area before settling on a spot inside City Center Bishop Ranch, a mixed-use development that opened in 2018 after a reported $300 million investment.