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Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller Joins 2026 Maryland Remembers Ceremony
8 days ago
Lieutenant Governor Aruna K. Miller joined state officials, transportation leaders, law enforcement, safety advocates and families who have lost loved ones for the 23rd Annual Maryland Remembers ceremony. The annual event is held to honor of the individuals killed in traffic crashes on Maryland roadways and brings together families and those dedicated to roadway safety to remember their loved ones.