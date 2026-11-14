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Chemehuevi Indian Tribe Unveils 50-Year Vision for Lake Havasu Reservation
By Tribal Gaming & Hospitality,12 days ago
(November 13, 2026)California Native American Tribes contribute $26.5 billion to the economy (Indian Gaming Association) with approximately 70% of that revenue from casinos. The Chemehuevi Indian Tribe is proposing a different approach to support economic growth. The Chemehuevi Indian Tribe, located on the California side of Lake Havasu, seeks to...