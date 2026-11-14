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Little Creek Casino Resort Levels Up With SCORE! Arcade and Eats & Sweets Nov. 27
By Tribal Gaming & Hospitality,2 days ago
SHELTON, Wash. (Nov. 14, 2026) — Little Creek Casino Resort will breathe new life into its iconic Boardwalk space on Friday, Nov. 27, when SCORE! arcade and Eats & Sweets open at 10 a.m., bringing new ways to play alongside familiar flavors. Located just off the hotel’s atrium lobby, next to the pool, the 3,400-square-foot arcade and refreshed dining space are part of a broader Boardwalk makeover.
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