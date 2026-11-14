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Port of New Orleans sues tanker owners in federal court after crash on Mississippi River
By Ken Daley,2 days ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Port of New Orleans has filed a $1 million federal lawsuit against owners of the tanker vessel that struck and sunk a New Orleans riverboat on Friday. The lawsuit was filed Friday evening in the Eastern District of Louisiana, naming the Atlantic Asphalt MV, Nave Shipping SA and Thome Ship Management Pte Ltd. as defendants. It alleges the maritime mishap caused at least $1 million in damage to the Thalia Street Terminal where the paddlewheel cruise ship American Heritage was docked.