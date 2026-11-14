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“Not a Good Basketball Strategy”: Victor Wembanyama Makes Feeling Clear About Draymond Green’s Shove During Warriors-Spurs
By Ubong Richard,2 days ago
In June, after Victor Wembanyama’s flagrant foul in the NBA Finals, Draymond Green said he has been “on record saying European players are dirty.” On Friday night in San Antonio, Green had the ball in his own hands, so to speak. He shoved Victor Wembanyama from behind, was assessed a flagrant, and the Spurs star gave a three-word review afterward.