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SNAP benefits cut as holidays approach, social service agencies step in
By Mike Nolting,13 days ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The oldest social service organization in Monongalia County is reporting a large number of clients are receiving letters from the government stating they are being kicked off the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Executive Director of Scott’s Run Settlement House Brian Butcher said he’s received at least six clients a day with the problem with Thanksgiving just weeks away.
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