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Cristiano Ronaldo’s No. 7 shirt won’t stay empty: Portugal confirm who will wear it against Denmark
By Gianni Taina,2 days ago
Portugal begins a new era on Saturday, when it hosts Denmark in Braga in the fifth round of the Nations League, its first match since Cristiano Ronaldo retired from the national team. The No. 7 shirt that the forward wore for so many years will not be left unused, as the team has already decided who will put it on.