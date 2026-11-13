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4 Things to Avoid When Visiting Cape May Point State Park
By Editor recommendations,10 days ago
You might think that if you've visited one state park in New Jersey, you probably know how they all work. And while there are some consistent guidelines that apply to all our lovely parks, many have very site-specific guidelines to know about beforehand. Cape May Point State Park is perhaps the most obvious example of this, with unique and sometimes unexpected laws to follow. Of course, these regulations are in place to not only ensure your experience is a good one, but also to protect this stunning natural treasure.