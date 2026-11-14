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How, where to bet on NFL Week 10: Online betting apps, over $3,000 in sportsbook promos for every game
By Owen OBrien,2 days ago
The Sunday Week 10 NFL schedule starts early, and it provides a very good reason to wake up and start your football Sunday early. The Patriots vs. Lions go head-to-head in Munich, Germany, at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday in a potential Super Bowl preview. Lions vs. Patriots is sure to be a popular NFL betting option at sports betting apps, leading into a strong Week 10 NFL slate that includes Vikings vs. Packers (-3), Panthers vs. Saints (-2.5) and 49ers vs. Cowboys (+3.5). The Lions are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Week 10 NFL odds, with an over/under set at 51.5 total points. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55: