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Travis Tritt Announced His 2027 Touring Plans
By Hillbilly Live,2 days ago
Travis Tritt has announced his 2027 tour, which will kick off March 9th in Plant City, Florida. The tour is set to stop in St. Louis, Tulsa, Nashville, Fort Worth, Kansas City, and more through October of 2027. Tyler Reese Tritt and Tristan Tritt will support on various dates of the tour, which will bring Travis’ signature blend of country, Southern rock and blues to audiences across the country.