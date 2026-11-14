undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sunscreen Takes a Page From Plants
By Amy Bounds,13 days ago
Sunscreen is one of the most important preventive measures for skin cancer, but choosing the right one can mean balancing hard-to-apply zinc sunscreens with chemical-based sunscreens. To develop a natural, sustainable sunscreen with broad-spectrum coverage, researchers at Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) repurposed a plant metabolite with photoprotective properties to test a new sunscreen on human tissue in the lab.