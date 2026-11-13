undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Order Denying Attorneys General's Request for Extension of Time
4 days ago
Full Title: Modernizing the Commission's National Environmental Policy Act Rules Rule and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, Order Denying Extension of Time. Order denying the request of the State of New York Attorney General and the State of Washington Attorney General for an extension of time to file comments and reply comments on the NEPA R&O and FNPRM.