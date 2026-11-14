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The Cold Medicine Ingredient That Can Raise Blood Pressure
By Sean Cate,2 days ago
Most people reach for a decongestant without a second thought. Stuffy nose, blocked sinuses, a cold that just won’t quit – the pharmacy aisle feels like a straightforward fix. What many don’t realize is that one particular ingredient, quietly sitting in hundreds of over-the-counter cold products, can push blood pressure higher and put real strain on the heart. That ingredient is pseudoephedrine. It’s been in medicine cabinets for decades, and it’s worth understanding exactly what it does once it’s inside your body.