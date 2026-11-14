undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Commentary: Missouri Republicans, voters didn’t leave conservatism. We did.
By Lynn Schmidt (via Missouri Independent),13 days ago
President Donald Trump speaks during an Oct. 19, 2026, rally at the Heartland Credit Union Arena in Park City, Kansas (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector).Missouri Republicans learned this month what happens when a party trades its principles for a personality. Ann Wagner represented the 2nd Congressional District since 2013. She entered the summer with roughly $4.2 million in the bank against her opponent’s $242,000.
1