undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
No lighting of the Magic Tree at The Crossing this year, but look for one at Cherry Hill
By Nina Malega, Columbia Missourian,11 days ago
The Magic Tree at The Crossing in Columbia is taking a break this year, but the one at The Village of Cherry Hill will be lit in December for the holidays. The lighting of the 85-foot sycamore tree at The Crossing has been a local tradition in Columbia for the past nine years, but it will be put on hold this year to keep the tree healthy for future celebrations.
1