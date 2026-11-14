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Chelsea Green: “We love going to Saudi Arabia and putting on those one-piece outfits”
By Aaron Rift,13 days ago
During an interview with Good Karma Wrestling, Chelsea Green reflected on her match against Liv Morgan at the 2026 WWE Crown Jewel PLE. Chelsea stated the following…. “We love going to Saudi Arabia and putting on those one-piece outfits. The girls love wearing them, love designing them, love performing in them, but we never know how the fans are going to react as females in the ring.