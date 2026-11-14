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Colorado State Champion Oscar Valdez Sends Verbal to Saint Mary’s College for Fall 2027
By Charlotte Wells,2 days ago
Valdez is a strong freestyler and breaststroker and should bring added depth to the Gaels' roster when he joins the team next fall. Current photo via Oscar Valdez. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.