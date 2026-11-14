undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Why Tavien St. Clair Isn’t Playing for Ohio State Behind Luke Fahey
By Billy Heyen,2 days ago
Tavien St. Clair remains the lost man for the Ohio State football team. The Buckeyes landed St. Clair as a five-star QB recruit in the Class of 2025 from Bellefontaine, Ohio. His recruiting status, and the fact that he’s an in-state kid, brought with it plenty of hype along with the belief that eventually, St. Clair would be a starting quarterback for Ohio State.