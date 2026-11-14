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San Francisco 49ers Made Calls on Possible Trade for Eagles’ 9-Year Veteran
By Cole Sullivan,2 days ago
The San Francisco 49ers were one of the more active teams ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, which has since come and gone. They acquired defensive tackle DeForest Buckner weeks ago before adding veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen on Tuesday in the final hours. However, they were also actively making calls about possibly adding a tight end.
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