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Dome Debrief: Friday's 11-man highlights
By Tom A. Savagemore posts,12 days ago
First things first: Coverage of the 2026 state championship football games is brought to you by Lloyd Properties. Find your new home today by calling 605-334-RENT. Simplified: Mercy rule was the name of the game most of the day Friday with two decisive wins. Then, Pierre and Watertown gave us all somethin' to talk about with a match-up that ultimately left Pierre with its ninth state title in 10 years. Here's our breakdown of all the action.