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New York State Launches Upgraded Unemployment Insurance System
13 days ago
The New York State Department of Labor has announced the launch of its upgraded unemployment insurance system. According to labor officials, the rollout began with a soft launch on Thursday, during which thousands of New Yorkers successfully certified for benefits. That soft launch continued Friday, as NYSDOL sent text and e-mail notifications letting claimants know that they could access the new system, with over 50,000 claimants having already certified benefits. NYSDOL says the upgraded system, called Unemployment Services, features a mobile-friendly design, reduces processing delays, features real-time access, and enhances accessibility. Customers can now file new claims, certify for weekly benefits -- including those missed during the upgrade period -- and update account information.
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