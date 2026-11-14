undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Theater Review: Here There Are Blueberries
By Joshua M. Hayes,12 days ago
Handling a heavy subject matter with a delicate touch is no easy feat. By the mere act of dipping toes into a controversial topic, large portions of the audience can become alienated. Leave it to the exceptionally powerful new play, Here There Are Blueberries, to retell a true story using authenticity and actual photographic visual aids in a deeply affecting way. The takeaways are so dramatically potent that it’s hard to imagine anyone who watches it not being affected in some way. With an excellent ensemble cast, a disturbing visual element, and immersive storytelling and monologues, Here There Are Blueberries is some of the most powerful theatre I’ve seen all year.