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Souderton School District Settles Free Speech Suit After Two-Year Fight Over Protest Bans
By Angela Martinez,2 days ago
The Souderton Area School District has settled a two-year legal fight with parents and community members who say they were banned from school property and faced restrictions on demonstrations and meeting access after criticizing a board member's lewd online comment. The settlement, announced Thursday, requires the district to livestream and archive its meetings and to set aside space for people to protest or demonstrate.
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