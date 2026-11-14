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Dodgers notes: Pedro Guerrero, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto
By Eric Stephen,13 days ago
We’ve had a relatively busy last few days, with Shohei Ohtani finishing second in National League MVP voting and climbing up the all-time award share leaderboard, Yoshinobu Yamamoto voted fourth place for the NL Cy Young Award, and old friend Evan Phillips joining the Atlanta Braves bullpen for three years, $35 million, outpacing several contract projections.