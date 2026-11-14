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Ohio State vs. Northwestern game chat: Live updates from Week 11
By Matt Tamanini,2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Blake Gallagher (51) chases Ohio State Buckeyes running back Trey Sermon (8) in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.